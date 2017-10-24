Inside the Community: SIDS Prevention

There is a warning out now that parents should never fall asleep with their baby on their chest…perhaps on a bed or in a chair.

According to an organization called Lullaby Trust, co-sleeping can increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome — or SIDS — by up to 50 times.

Another topic…breastfeeding. The same organization that studied co-sleeping, also says moms should make sure they are breastfeeding with someone close by or in a position they won’t fall asleep.

This topic was discussed in more detail with 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder on “Family Matters” Tuesday. Melissa also introduced the weekly family challenge. The challenge is to rest when your child is resting to decrease the fatigue that might cause a parent to sleep while holding a baby. To join the challenge and conversation, just get on social media using #WeeklyFamilyChallenge.

Comments

comments