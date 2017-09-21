Inside the Community with Sgt. Jason Cullum

Public Information Officer Jason Cullum spoke with 44News for the weekly segment Inside the Community. Sgt. Cullum talked about a petition posted on the website Change.org, urging Mayor Winnecke to add more members to the Evansville Police Merit Commission from three members to seven members.

To take a look at the petition, visit Expand Evansville Police Merit Commission.

Supporters of the petition say this is an effort to better represent the people of the city and in turn hold police more accountable.

Cullum talked about some changes coming to the 96th annual West-Side Nut Club Fall Festival and what to expect.

Comments

comments