Inside the Community: Senior Living with SWIRCA

January 24th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Every Tuesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder talks about senior issues on a segment called “Senior Living”.

This morning Shirley Kinsey, with SWIRCA, came on the show. Shirley teaches classes at SWIRCA.

She showed off some exercises with Therabands, weights and also performed a couple of stretches.

The Stretch and Tone classes are at SWIRCA in Evansville on Virginia Street. They are held Wednesday and Friday mornings at 9:30 a.m.

If there is a senior topic you would like Melissa to discuss on “Senior Living”, you can send her an email at mschroeder@wevv.com.

To watch the demonstration from the morning show, you can click the video box below.

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

