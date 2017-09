44News spoke with Gina Downs, the Vice President at Senior Connection, for Inside the Community. Senior Connection works to find clients the best Medicare options. The annual Medicare enrollment period begins Sunday, October 15th.

There will be a Medicare Educational Seminar on Wednesday, October 4th at 951 Hebron Avenue. To reserve your seat, call 812-473-7271.

For more information, visit Senior Connection Benefits.

Comments

comments