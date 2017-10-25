Inside The Community With SelfRefind

44News anchor Shelby Coates spoke with David Hayden about SelfRefind, which is a new Evansville Addiction Treatment Center, opening in Evansville.

David Hayden talked about the fight against the opioid epidemic. This is the 20th clinic, but the first in the Hoosier state. Hayden talked about the different services SelfRefind provide.

If you would like to check out SelfRefind, it’s located at 4847 East Virginia Street in Evansville. You can also call 812-491-0040.

For more information, visit SelfRefind.

