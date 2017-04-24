Inside the Community: ‘Screenagers’ Screening Coming to YMCA

Thanks to a grant, the local YMCA is offering the viewing of a documentary film. “Screenagers” is a film to address the issue of teens spending too much time on the phone texting and using social media among other things.

In some cases, screen time is causing an addiction and even leading to lower grades and other health issues in kids.

The YMCA is offering the documentary “Screenagers” free to the public on Saturday, April 29th. The viewing will be held at 6:00 p.m. with a discussion to follow the film.

