Inside the Community: Scam Central
A local woman — called the Evansville Police Department — saying scammers got $2400 from her. This happened through what’s known as the “Grandparents Scam”.
This is when the con-artist calls the victim claiming they need to wire money right away to get their loved one out of jail. If you get a call like this, be skeptical.
Some tips from the BBB to prevent becoming a victim include:
1. Be skeptical
2. Verify the information
3. Don’t wire money if there is any doubt it could be a scam
You can watch the segment called “Scam Central” in the 8:30 hour this morning with Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder and Tom Bozikis from the Better Business Bureau.