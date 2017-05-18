Inside The Community with the Salvation Army Golf Scramble

Organizers are preparing for the Salvation Army of Henderson Golf Scramble next month.

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” to talk about the event with Sam Ball and Roy Puallam today.

Sam Ball, a two time Super Bowl participant, says he’s involved in the cause because he believes in the Salvation Army’s mission and helping to feed the hungry.

The event is June 5th at 11:00 a.m. at the Henderson Country Club. There are several prizes from a $1 million hole in one, to a new car and more.

To find out more about the event and the Salvation Army’s mission, click the video link below.



Comments

comments