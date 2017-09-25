Inside the Community: ‘Rocking’ in Evansville

A Facebook group continues to grow as more and more people begin to take on the hobby of “rocking”. If you are not familiar with it, “rocking” is where people paint rocks and hide them in places like parks or other public areas for others to find. Once you find a rock, you can either keep it, or re-hide it for someone else to find.

Right now the Evansville Rocks! Facebook page has close to 7,000 members. The best part about it, it is good, family fun for any age…from toddlers to senior citizens.

On Monday, Marilyn Gregory, with Evansville Rocks!, joined 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder on “Inside the Community” to talk about the group and show off some of the rocks she and others made.

To watch the interview, click the box below.

To join the Facebook group, click here.

Comments

comments