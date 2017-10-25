Inside the Community: ‘Rocking’ with Ethan

This morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” with Kristy Mayer and her son Ethan.

Ethan was assigned a project at his school to use $5 and try to make it a greater value for a good cause. Ethan decided to hide painted rocks around the city, for those who found them, there was a message on the back asking the person to make a donation to St. Jude. So far, he has raised more than $300 in the effort.

There is also a local group called “Evansville Rocks”. This group hides decorated rocks around the city for people to find and then re-hide. If you would like to learn more about the group, go to: https://www.facebook.com/groups/191729871294082/?ref=br_rs

To see Ethan and his mom on TV, just click the video box below.

Comments

comments