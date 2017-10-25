44News | Evansville, IN

Inside the Community: ‘Rocking’ with Ethan

October 25th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

This morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” with Kristy Mayer and her son Ethan.

Ethan was assigned a project at his school to use $5 and try to make it a greater value for a good cause. Ethan decided to hide painted rocks around the city, for those who found them, there was a message on the back asking the person to make a donation to St. Jude. So far, he has raised more than $300 in the effort.

There is also a local group called “Evansville Rocks”. This group hides decorated rocks around the city for people to find and then re-hide. If you would like to learn more about the group, go to: https://www.facebook.com/groups/191729871294082/?ref=br_rs

To see Ethan and his mom on TV, just click the video box below.

Anchor on 44News This Morning

