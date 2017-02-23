Inside the Community: Riley Walk in Evansville

This weekend is the “Riley Walk” in Evansville. Money from the event is for Riley Hospital.

Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health is one of the nation’s best children’s hospitals. Expert, family-centered pediatric care is available at Riley for every child who needs it.

Riley Hospital opened in 1924 as the state’s first hospital exclusively for children.

Children visit Riley more than 300,000 times a year.

The walk to benefit Riley Hospital is Saturday morning at 9:00. It’s at Evansville’s Eastland Mall. Registration is $25.

