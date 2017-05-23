Inside the Community: Raising Confident Children

44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder hosted her weekly segment called “Family Matters” on FOX44 at 8:00. Aleisha Sheridan from 4C joined her along with a special guest, 8-year-old Zain Stewart.

They talked about raising confident children. Here are five tips to help parents out:

1. Don’t rescue your child. So, try not to intervene. Kids need to know that it is OK to fail and they can succeed by overcoming obstacles, not by having you remove them.

2. Let the child make decisions because this helps the child to gain confidence. Maybe, the choice can be as simple as giving the child two to three options like what to have for lunch. They make the final decision.

3. Promote problem solving. This means don’t take over as the parent, or correct right away. Let the child solve the problem and then have a conversation about it.

4. Find opportunities for the child to spend more time with adults. Research shows having a close relationship with a grown-up — like a teacher or uncle — makes children more resilient.

5. Fantasize about the future. Let the child envision their future career and think about the goals needed to get there.

Also, every Tuesday, Melissa presents a weekly family challenge. Aleisha presented this week’s challenge. It is to allow your child to select their own clothes each day this week. This can be giving them total control or you pick out two to three options they chose from.

Join in on the fun, by using #WeeklyFamilyChallenge on social media. Take photos or videos and get the conversation started. To watch the interview, click the video box below.

