Inside the Community with Prosecutor Nick Hermann

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann visits the 44News This Morning team. Hermann talked about the Warrant Compliance Event with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office coming up.

There are more than 13,000 active warrants in Vanderburgh County, and this event is geared towards alleviating congestion at the jail by giving people a new court date, but their crimes don’t go away.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 26th from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Civic Center in Room 110. This is for midemeanors and level five and level six charges.

