Inside the Community: Preventing the Spread of The Flu

After a third school district closes it doors in Kentucky, due to illness, many parents are concerned.

Ohio County Schools will stay closed through Friday. Officials say almost 20% of the student body called in sick Tuesday.

Muhlenberg and Hancock County Schools also have closed down to stop the spread of illness. To talk more about the issue, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” with St. Mary’s and Doctor Lata Shukla.

Dr. Shukla said the flu is spreading and she reminded people to wash their hands and stay at home if a fever is involved. Dr. Shukla also mentioned children should stay at home for 24 hours after their fever goes away to help from passing the bug on to other people.

To watch the full interview, click on the video box below.

