44News | Evansville, IN

Inside the Community: Paws in the Ballpark

Inside the Community: Paws in the Ballpark

March 31st, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Another Chance for Animals is holding a special event next weekend. It’s called Paws in the Ballpark.

This is Sunday April 8th beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Bosse Field in Evansville.

There will be an Easter egg hunt for the dogs, vaccine clinic, photos, dog training questions and more.

Money made will benefit Another Chance for Animals that helps to rescue homeless animals in the area.

To find out more about the event and to meet two of the adoptable pets, just click the video box below.

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.