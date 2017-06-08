Inside the Community: Parade of Homes

The Parade of Homes is going on right now. The free event showcases builders work throughout Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

You can find that perfect floor plan, meet with builders who can turn your dream home into a reality, gather home improvement ideas, add to your decorating or landscaping idea file, or just have fun with friends.

On 44News This Morning at 8, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” with one of the builders showcased in this year’s parade. She got to tour a home and talk to him about the different trends and what is popular this year.

To get a map and learn more about the Parade of homes, click HERE.

To watch the interview, featured on 44News This Morning, click the video box below.

