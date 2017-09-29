Inside the Community: Painting with a Purpose

44News This Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” with Evansville Living Friday morning. She was joined by Trista Lutgring from Evansville Living and Deborah Matthews Murray, a local artist.

Deborah was featured in an article called “Painting with a Purpose”. Deborah talked about how she found her way to painting and how you can buy her work. To watch the interview, click on the video box below.

You can catch the “Painting with a Purpose” article in this month’s edition of Evansville Living.

