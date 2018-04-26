Inside The Community: OVAL

The Ohio Valley Arts League (OVAL) is hosting the OVAL Kitchen Tour this Saturday, April 28th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Five homes will be featured with a different chef giving out yummy treats in each kitchen.

OVAL Executive Director and Curator, Jordyn Myracle, joined 44News to talk about this weekend’s event.

The five homes on this year’s tour are:

– Bill Latta and Lindsay Locasto, 334 N. Water St.

– Wilkerson home, 330 Elk Ave.

– Walters home, 208 Hancock St.

– Roberts home, 4008 Shady Hollow Drirve

– Coughlin home, 3470 Shady Hollow Drive.

There will be other events going on throughout the homes, including a silent art auction, a raffle for a portable cooktop grill from Dixon’s Appliances, a flower sale provided by Day’s Garden Center and a gift basket auction. Tickets are $20.

This is the organization’s 14th annual fundraiser.

