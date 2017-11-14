Inside The Community – Operation Christmas Child

44News anchor Tommy Mason goes Inside the Community to highlight a holiday campaign called Operation Christmas Child. Radio broadcaster Ben Smith can be heard afternoons on Thy Word Network joined Tommy Mason.

Operation Christmas Child is a way to help children globally with Christmas toys and other items. If you want to participate, you just pick a boy or girl and an age range: 2-4, 5-9, 10-14.

There’s a need for shoe boxes filled with items for 14-year-old boys and girls.

During National Collection Week, nearly 5,000 drop-off locations will be open across the United States and about 12 million boxes will be collected globally this week. These shoe boxes are sent to over 100 countries.

You can hear Ben on weekdays between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on 101.5 FM.

To become a part of this effort, visit Operation Christmas Child.

Comments

comments