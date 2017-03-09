Inside the Community: Night of Stars and Style

A Night of Stars and Style is coming up this weekend. 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” to let people know more about it.

Several personalities from 44News will be a part of the event, including Tommy Mason, Chelsea Koerbler, Amanda Chodnicki, Melissa Schroeder and Gretchin Irons.

A Night of Stars and Style benefits Smile on Down Syndrome. It is this Sunday from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Eastland Mall’s Food Court. Admission is $5.

To get a peek of the mini-fashion show on 44News This Morning at 7, click the box below.

