Inside The Community: New Grant Aims at Decreasing Infant Mortality Rate

Evansville Promise Zone Director Silas Matchem joined 44news Morning anchor Lauren Leslie to discuss a new grant awarded to Vanderburgh County Health Department. Clinic and Outreach Division Director Lynn Herr and data analyst Charissa Lahee say the “Safety Pin Grant” aims at reducing the infant mortality rate in Evansville and Vanderburgh County.

Vanderburgh Health Department will receive more than $3-million in funds to address the issue. When the program is implemented — it will include community health partners that will provide in-home visits. The idea is to work with expectant families or families with young children to improve their health. The program stems from an evidenced based curriculum called “Growing Great Kids.”

Lauren Leslie Lauren Leslie is from Evansville, and has previously worked as a News Producer. Lauren graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a Bachelor of Science in Radio and Television and a Minor in Criminal Justice. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments