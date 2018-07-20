44News | Evansville, IN

Inside the Community: New Girl Scouts Badges

July 20th, 2018 44News This Morning

Summer Recruitment for the Girl Scouts is underway, and some great new STEM related badges and journeys have been released.

Aimee Stachura, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Southwest Indiana, joined us in the studio to talk about the new badges in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

30 new badges are available that focus on space exploration, environmental advocacy, engineering, robotics, computer science, and more.

Stachura talks about how important it is for girls in the community to join the Girl Scouts, as it’s a way to help the find a subject that they’re truly passionate about.

