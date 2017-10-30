Inside The Community – National Kidney Foundation

44News | Evansville, IN

October 30th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

One in three American adults is at risk for kidney disease. 44News anchor Tommy Mason goes Inside The Community for details on an important kidney screening, happening this weekend. He spoke with Emily Parker and Nickie Howard with the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana.

Emily and Nickie talked about who is at risk for kidney disease and what to look for if you think you could be at risk for kidney disease.

The free screening will be on Saturday, November 4th from 9 a.m. to Noon at the C.K. Newsome Center at 100 East Walnut Street.

