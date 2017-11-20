Inside the Community: National Bread Month

November is National Bread Month. To celebrate, Great Harvest Bread Company stopped by the studio. Greg Garrard, from the Owensboro location, showed up to talk about the designation.

The average American will eat around 53 pounds of bread each year. Greg talked about how they make bread at the Great Harvest Bread Company and the different flavors available for the fall season.

Here are a few more fun facts about bread…

-Evidence indicates that wheat was baked to make bread in 6,700 B.C.. By Swiss lake dwellers.

-U.S. wheat farmers grow enough wheat to produce 146 billion loaves of bread annually.

-It takes 9 seconds for a combine to harvest enough wheat to make about 70 loaves of bread.

-Kansas is the top wheat producing state.

