Popovich Comedy Pet Theater and Alex Caudill with the Henderson Area Arts Alliance visited 44News This Morning.

Mr. Popovich brought a couple pets with him to show off a “sneak peek” of tonight’s performance.

Some of the acts included are “Dog Classroom” and “Amazing House Cats”.

The event is tonight at 7:00 at the Preston Arts Center. Tickets range from $10-$24.

To watch the interview and demonstration, click the video box below.

