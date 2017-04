In this week’s segment of Move Monday, 44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel about the fine print on plane tickets and what rights do we give up when we buy a plane ticket.

It’s similar to the scene from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory when the winners of the Golden Ticket contest are faced with a similar situation as they sign away their rights ahead of their visit to the Chocolate Factory.

Comments

comments