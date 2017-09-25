Inside The Community – Move Monday

44News This Morning goes Inside the Community for Move Monday. Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel talks about the 2017 hurricane seasons and how it can affect you travel plans.

Hurricane season begins June 1st and continues until November 30th.

This year, there have been multiple, significant storms battering the eastern Caribbean Islands and disrupting many vacation plans.

If you have travel plans in some of the affected areas, Connie Corbett talks about what you need to know.

Comments

comments