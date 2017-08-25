Inside the Community: Mission BBQ Introduces Red Hometown Heroes Cups

The Red Hometown Heroes Cup returns to all MISSION BBQ locations. Right now, $2 from the purchase will be donated to the local charities chosen by the local fire and police departments in our communities.

In 2016, the cups raised more than $208,000.

Also, on Monday, September 11th, MISSION BBQ will honor all law enforcement, firefighters and EMS with free sandwiches all day at each of its restaurants.

Additionally, a local first responder will perform a live rendition of the National Anthem at noon.

MISSION BBQ co-founders Steve Newton and Bill Kraus said. “This is our opportunity to remember, give back, and honor those brave men and women who run into dangerous situations while others are running out.”

