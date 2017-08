44News has formed a Community Coalition with local businesses that want to help support non-profits and give back. Mesker Park Zoo is a part of that group. Melissa Schroeder spoke with Erik Beck with Mesker Park Zoo. They spoke about the penguin exhibit, which is currently being designed and funded through a partnership between the City of Evansville and the Evansville Zoological Society.

