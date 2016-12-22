Inside the Community: Meijer Toys and Last Minute Gifts

This morning Meijer stopped by the 44News This Morning show to talk to 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder.

They brought in several toys that children would love to see under the tree. Many items included the Star Wars theme. Also popular this year is electronics.

You can click on the video box below to watch the interview segment on toys.

Melissa also talked to Meijer about what to do if your Christmas shopping is not done yet. They gave her some great last-minute ideas.

Meijer is open 24 hours a day, but will be closed on Christmas.

Click the box below to find out more about last minute gift ideas.

Comments

comments