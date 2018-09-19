Inside The Community: Mayor Winnecke Talks Upcoming Projects

Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined us in studio to talk about a few new things coming to the Tri-State.

Mayor Winnecke talked about the upcoming Deaconess Aquatic Center. The Mayor addressed the issue of parking, one of the main concerns the public has brought up.

Another topic covered was the new in-door professional football team.

In late August it was announced that the Ford Center would have a new team. The Evansville Fire Birds of the national Gridiron League.

