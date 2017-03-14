Inside the Community with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke

44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke about his announcement to run for a third term as Mayor. As mayor, Winnecke is the city’s ambassador, and there have been plenty of examples of that over the past five years.

Mayor Winnecke also spoke about the permit process and how there are steps being taken to make it easier for residents.

This month, the Evansville Traveling City Hall takes place Wednesday, March 22nd from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be at the University of Evansville Ridgeway Center Room 252. The 90 minute discussion begins at 5:30 p.m. The topic is about the bike-sharing program.

