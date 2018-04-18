Inside The Community: Mayor Lloyd Winnecke

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke is joining 44News. This week, The Post House went before the Area Plan Commission to get feedback on commercial and residential building planned for the area between the former Post Office on Second Street and Bru Burger in downtown Evansville.

This project would incorporate both commercial and residential tenants, with more than 140 residential spaces.

Energize Evansville will be held on Saturday, April 21st from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Garvin Park. The city is partnering with the Indiana State Games and the theme is Fit and 50.

And this months Traveling City Hall will be held at Caze Elementary School.

