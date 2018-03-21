44News | Evansville, IN

Inside The Community: Mayor Lloyd Winnecke

March 21st, 2018 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joins 44News. Mayor Winnecke talked about Berry Global’s expansion in downtown Evansville, investing $70 million in new equipment and creating up to 150 new jobs by 2020.

The mayor also talked about how the city did with hosting the Ohio Valley Conference earlier this month.

Traveling City Hall will center around the mayor’s Substance Abuse Task Force. It’s set for March 28th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fairlawn United Methodist Church.

