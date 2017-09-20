Inside the Community with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joins 44News This Morning for our weekly segment Inside the Community. Mayor Winnecke talked about an event that has not taken place in Evansville since 2008 – The AIM Summit.

AIM stands for Accelerate Indiana Municipalities.There are roughly 800 people from across the state expected to attend this summit. The purpose of the summit is to promote the successes of Hoosier cities and towns to drive economic development.

One of the most important meetings on the mayor’s planner each month is the City’s Traveling City Hall. The next Traveling City Hall will be Wednesday, September 27th from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Washington Square Mall.

