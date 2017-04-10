44News | Evansville, IN

Inside the Community with Mayor Lloyd Winnecke

April 10th, 2017

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnicke joined 44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason to talk about his State of the City Address along with this month’s Traveling City Hall, focusing on reducing fire-related deaths as part of the home fire campaign.

The two talked about what to expect from Mayor Winnecke’s State of the City Address that will happen Tuesday, April 11th at 12 p.m. at the Tropicana Casino. The State of the City Address will be live streamed for anyone who is interested in watching.

