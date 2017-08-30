Inside The Community With Master Gardner Larry Caplan

For this week’s edition of Inside the Community, Master Gardner Larry Caplan, from the Purdue Extension Office, joins 44News This Morning. Larry Caplan talks about something near and dear to his heart – the environment.

The Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District’s annual Tox Away Day is coming up next month. The event offers residents a safe disposal option for household hazardous chemicals.

This is only for resident – not businesses.

According to the website, the Solid Waste District has collected more than 1,800 tons of toxic waste since 1997.

This event is Saturday, September 16th from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Civic Center Parking Lot at Walnut and S.E. Ninth Street in Evansville.

For more details, call 812-435-5287.

Comments

comments