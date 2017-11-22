44News | Evansville, IN

Inside The Community With Master Gardener Larry Caplan

November 22nd, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Master Gardener Larry Caplan from the Purdue Extension Office joins 44News This Morning.

Larry takes us back in time to offer a history lesson ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Larry talked about traditional Thanksgiving food items grown in the garden, and we have examples in the Tri-state.

Squanto, a Native American from the New England area, taught the Pilgrims how to farm Native American crops, such as maize (corn), beans, and squash. He taught Pilgrims how to plant a three sisters garden, each of the plants would help each other and use each other to help the plants to grow.

