Inside The Community With Master Gardener Larry Caplan

Master Gardener Larry Caplan from the Purdue Extension Office joins 44News This Morning.

Larry takes us back in time to offer a history lesson ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Larry talked about traditional Thanksgiving food items grown in the garden, and we have examples in the Tri-state.

Squanto, a Native American from the New England area, taught the Pilgrims how to farm Native American crops, such as maize (corn), beans, and squash. He taught Pilgrims how to plant a three sisters garden, each of the plants would help each other and use each other to help the plants to grow.

