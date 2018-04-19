Inside The Community: Marlane Cox

We are going Inside The Community with 44News anchor Melissa Schroeder’s sister, and author, Marlane Cox. Marlane talks about her journey to find Jesus Christ and what uphill battles led to that journey of faith.

Marlane also shows off her book that includes hundreds of church pictures from around the country with messages of hope. This book was designed to encourage believers and give them a little bit of hope. Marlane hopes to get her book into as many hands as possible.

If you’re interested in buying a book, you can visit The Love Bus.

All of the proceeds from book sales go back to Marlane’s non-profit organization – The Love Bus.

Comments

comments