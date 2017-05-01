Inside the Community: Market Wagon

We went Inside the Community this morning with Market Wagon. Amber Kelly joined Melissa Schroeder on FOX44 at 8:00.

Market Wagon is basically an online farmers market. This website is already up and running and successful in Indianapolis.

This service is available for Posey, Vanderburgh, Warrick and Gibson Counties. There are pick-up locations throughout the area or it can be delivered to your home for a fee.

To find out more about how it works, click on the video box below.

