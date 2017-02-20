Inside The Community: Love Your Pet Day

This morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder went “Inside the Community” with a little help from her dog Shadow for National “Love Your Pet Day”.

Jo Ann Fink –owner of Pet Supplies Plus — also joined Melissa this morning.

Americans spend a crazy amount of money to “pamper our pets” every year…like billions of dollars. So, why not have a day dedicated to it?

70 to 80 million dogs are owned in the U.S. and between 37 to 47% of all U.S. households have a dog. So now, the pet industry has reached 62 billion dollars in annual customer spending.

Fink said some great ways to spoil your pet today include treats and toys.

To watch the video, just click on the box below.

Comments

comments