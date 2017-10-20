Inside The Community – Love It EVV

44News anchor Lauren Leslie talks with a representative with Love It Evansville to discuss reigniting the fire. Love It Evansville is a quarterly publication that focuses on local creativity and small businesses in Evansville.

There was a launch party held Thursday night for the Autumn issue of Love It Evansville. This is the 15th issued of the magazine and the Autumn 2017 magazine is hyper-focused on ‘reigniting the fire’.

For more information, visit Love It EVV.

