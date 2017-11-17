Inside The Community With Love It! EVV Magazine

Love It! EVV Magazine is joining 44News This Morning for our segment Inside the Community. Magazine Media Director Brittany Fulkerson joins 44News with Tanisha Carothers, the founder and creator of HerSpace Co.

In just a week, Thanksgiving will be over and Black Friday shopping will be in full swing. At Love It! you’ll love to make wish lists of all the products you can’t live without.

One of those products is The Layered Living Planner from HerSpace Co, but it’s more than just a normal planner. It’s significant of the many pieces of a woman – from her dreams to her career and finances to her relationships.

If you’d like to get your own, visit HerSpace Co. – Layered Living Planner.

