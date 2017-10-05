Inside the Community: Local Hunting and Mentoring Camp

44News This Morning went “Inside the Community” Thursday with “God’s Backwoods Disciples Ministry” in Union County. 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder spoke with Founder and President Troy Black and Participant Ayden Wilson.

The organization is holding a hunting camp next weekend. The goal of the camp is to teach kids about God, hunting and to mentor them as well. It is an interdenominational ministry focused in mentoring youth through the hunting and outdoor sports and building relationships with youth and their families and sharing faith.

Along with talking about the ministry and camp, Troy also brought some items with him that kids will learn to use during the camp. Those items included a genesis compound bow, safety harness for hunting out of elevated stands, rattling antlers and call.

Ayden said this is his first year participating in the hunting camp. He will be going with his grandmother and said he is most excited about killing his first deer.

To learn more about God’s Backwoods Disciples Ministry and to find out about upcoming events, call Troy at 270-213-0161 or email him at godmtroy@outlook.com.

You can also watch the interview from 44News This Morning by clicking the video box below.

