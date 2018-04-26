44News | Evansville, IN

Inside The Community: Little Mermaid

April 26th, 2018 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

The Little Mermaid jr. is hitting the stage at the Foundry Center for Arts in Newburgh tonight and throughout the weekend. A cast of nearly 70 kids ages seven to 14 have been working for months to prepare for this.

Ariel and Scuttle, along with Show Producer Sara McAtee and show sponsor Dr. Kim Haywood-Pfender join 44News to talk about the performance.

You can catch the performance tonight at 7 p.m. Other performances are scheduled for April 27th at 7 p.m., April 28th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and April 29th at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12.

To get more information, visit Foundry Center for Arts.

