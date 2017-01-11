Inside the Community with Larry Caplan

Every Wednesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder talks with Larry Caplan from the Purdue Extension Office.

He talks about landscaping and environmental issues. Wednesday morning, Larry brought in antique pesticides and explained how far we have come in making products more safe and environmentally-friendly.

If there is a gardening topic you would like to hear Larry talk about, email Melissa with the suggestion or question at mschroeder@wevv.com.

