44News | Evansville, IN

Inside the Community with Larry Caplan

Inside the Community with Larry Caplan

January 11th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Every Wednesday morning, 44News Morning Anchor Melissa Schroeder talks with Larry Caplan from the Purdue Extension Office.

He talks about landscaping and environmental issues. Wednesday morning, Larry brought in antique pesticides and explained how far we have come in making products more safe and environmentally-friendly.

If there is a gardening topic you would like to hear Larry talk about, email Melissa with the suggestion or question at mschroeder@wevv.com.

Melissa Schroeder

Melissa Schroeder

Anchor on 44News This Morning

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© Bayou City Broadcasting of Evansville 2016. All rights reserved.