Inside the Community: Larry Caplan Talks Tree Stress

Master Gardener and certified Arborist, Larry Caplan, joined us in the studio to talk about the cause and effect of tree stress.

A lot of factors go into tree stress, most recently the dry weather and heat during the summer months being the main reason.

Landscapers in the area have reported common symptoms like scorched leaves, early fall colors, or leafs dropping early.

Click here to visit the Maple Grove Tree Appraisals website for any questions you have for Larry Caplan.



Comments

comments