Master Gardener and certified Arborist Larry Caplan joined us in the studio to help us identify a smell in the Tri-State.

Apparently, what we’re smelling are stink bugs that are not native to our area.

The bug we are seeing is called a marmorated stink bug, which are indigenous to Asia.

Caplan explained that patience is what will get rid of these little stinkers, as the first frost of the season will be what shoos them out of the area.

