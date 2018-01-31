Inside The Community – Larry Caplan

Larry Caplan from the Purdue Extension Office joins 44News. Larry talked about properly identifying samples of plants, species, and other plants before disposing of it or controlling it.

For example, if you see bugs on a house plant or shrub, you should identify the species before killing it.

Larry says before you start trying to control a problem, identify the problem because if you don’t identify it you won’t know whether you need to control it or how to control it.

Comments

comments