Inside the Community with Larry Caplan

Master Gardner Larry Caplan from the Purdue Extension Office joins 44News This Morning. With all the recent snowfall, the salting, the shoveling, could potentially pose a problems for landscapes ahead of spring.

Larry says people should not try to shake snow and ice off of their plants in their yards because this could cause more damage to the plants.

Larry will also be talking at the annual Tri-State Creation Care Conference on Saturday, January 20th. The event runs from 9 a.m. to Noon at Aldergate UMC. He will talk about protecting bees from pesticides.

